As long as I'm President, we will not allow the occupation of Belarus

Today, the Palace of Independence spoke about the protection of the state border. The President received a report from the head of the State Border Committee, Anatoly Lappo. He also approved the decision on the protection of the state border in 2022. This is a traditional procedure and one of the most important elements of effective border security. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that successful border protection today is a guarantee of the country's independence and sovereignty. The past year was a serious test for border guards. The migration crisis, the build-up of the NATO contingent at the borders of the Union State, provocations, sanctions are only some of the threats that make Belarus respond promptly.

The situation on the border with Ukraine requires special attention. The policy of its leadership does not help to ease tensions in the region and poses additional threats. Belarus is forced to increase the density of protection of its southern borders and reinforce their engineering coverage. The meeting focused on the State Border Committee's proposals on the southern border this year.







