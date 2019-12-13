Alexander Lukashenko about negotiations in Kremlin: We have never taken such steps before!

The union agenda has become defining this week. At the end of the talks in the Kremlin, our President's summary of the serious agreements with Russia was simple: "We have never taken such steps before!" , The presidents have agreed on 28 union programs the programs. And in Minsk the integration package was approved by the governments. The Supreme State Council plans to approve the developed programs of the Union State.



Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:



“I would like to note right away that what we will agree on today is not related to any current political situation in our countries or the political calendar on the eve of our parliamentary elections in Russia. This is our ongoing, long-standing work lasting for many years.”



The world GDP is down 3%. The trade is even more. This, too, affects the acceleration of union-building. Three years ago, they undertook a thorough upgrade of the integration project. This was a response to criticism - the union exists, but there is no movement.



Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:



“Significant benefits from integration, we hope, will be felt by ordinary citizens of the two countries. Russians and Belarusians will be guaranteed equal rights and opportunities in the economic and social spheres, and, most importantly, all the necessary conditions will be created to actually improve the living standards and well-being of our citizens.”



While evaluating the results, the experts emphasize the advantages for our country including gas agreements. The price for a thousand cubic meters remains at the same level - $128.5. In Europe, the gas price is as high as $700. And it is important that the economic aspects are being promoted, which improves the working conditions for our enterprises and businesses.



Sergey Rekeda, editor-in-chief of the analytical portal Rubaltic.ru (Russia):



“In the West, these processes are and will be a cause for concern, because these processes mean the strengthening of sovereignty of both Russia and Belarus, because the strengthening of our economy, the development of production, new opportunities for expanding the vector of high-tech production. Moving away from the raw material basis of the economy - all this increases our competitiveness in the international arena.”



Nikolai Mezhevich, Doctor of Economy, Director of the Center for Belarusian Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences:



“Among those most concerned about the Belarusian sovereignty are the Belarusians, who live in New York, London, Munich, Warsaw, Vilnius and Kiev, and who have passports of various colors, who sometimes speak very bad Belarusian and Russian, but very good English, but from morning till late at night they are constantly worried about the Belarusian sovereignty, a sandwich does not go into their mouths until they talk about the Belarusian sovereignty. In my opinion, these are all different kinds of "freaks," from the very young to the terribly old. Well, it's their fate to live abroad, discussing what's going on in their faraway homeland, and realizing that this homeland has made its choice without them.”



Soon the Supreme State Council of the Union State is to take place in early November. There Russia and Belarus will finally approve the union programs.



