President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed decrees approving the draft intergovernmental agreements between Belarus and Cuba and Nicaragua on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs as a basis for further talks, the press service of the Belarusian leader informs.

The draft agreements define the main principles and ways of cooperation in customs affairs, as well as forms of mutual assistance by customs authorities. The documents provide for the procedure of interaction in sending requests and providing information for the detection, suppression and investigation of customs offenses.

The State Customs Committee is authorized to negotiate draft agreements and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to sign them.

The implementation of these international documents will make it possible to improve the efficiency of the customs authorities of Belarus in fulfilling their tasks of protecting the economic interests of the state. “In accordance with the complex current situation near the state border of Belarus and the assigned task, the division entered the designated area with full ammunition, took up combat duty at designated targets, and is ready to carry out missile strike missions. The task is very urgent,” the missile forces serviceman emphasized and artillery.

Special forces units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also found near the ribbon between Belarus and Ukraine. This is already a serious sign of the development of some kind of military scenario. If units with armored vehicles could simply be taken away from the line of fire for reorganization, then the special forces are next to us for something else. Such units are trained for sabotage and provocations. This means that we have deployed specialists to neutralize such formations.

“We studied the route, the terrain, trained the speed time required to arrive at this checkpoint for support, our unit worked on this issue. In our turbulent times, this is an urgent task to strengthen the state border, because at any moment they can pass from a neighboring state into the territory Belarus, that’s why we have to train,” explained the special operations forces soldier.

By the way, the army extends this style, when there are already tools to respond to any new danger, to literally all elements. The fight in water bodies during the capture and retention of bridgeheads has become more urgent in Ukraine. So our military even introduced hand-to-hand combat into the diver training program.

“There are certain rules that must be followed and, accordingly, divers engage in sparring with each other, controlled sparring, which is provided by safety divers. Sparring on land is very dangerous, and even more so under water, because everything is to deprive the opponent breathing," said a soldier and diver.