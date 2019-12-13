3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Russia Day celebrated on June 12
Russia Day has become a symbol of patriotism, unity and civil peace for Russians. Hundreds of concerts, exhibitions, competitions and master classes are planned in the regions.
The traditional gold stars will be awarded today in the Kremlin to the bhHeroes of Labour and the State Prizes in science and technology, literature and art, and in the field of humanitarian action. In the evening, once the festive concert is over, there will be a fireworks display over the Red Square. On behalf of the Belarusian people and on behalf of himself, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Russians and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
The President congratulated the Russians on Russia Day
"You live in a great country with a unique history and invaluable cultural heritage. Growing economic potential, breakthrough ideas in science and technology, large-scale social projects are transforming the present-day image of Russia and enhancing its authority in the international arena," the head of state said.
The President expressed confidence that Belarusian-Russian relations, which have been hardened in the face of modern threats, would be augmented by new promising areas of cooperation in the interests of both countries. Alexander Lukashenko has also sent greetings to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All