Russia Day has become a symbol of patriotism, unity and civil peace for Russians. Hundreds of concerts, exhibitions, competitions and master classes are planned in the regions.

The traditional gold stars will be awarded today in the Kremlin to the bhHeroes of Labour and the State Prizes in science and technology, literature and art, and in the field of humanitarian action. In the evening, once the festive concert is over, there will be a fireworks display over the Red Square. On behalf of the Belarusian people and on behalf of himself, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Russians and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



"You live in a great country with a unique history and invaluable cultural heritage. Growing economic potential, breakthrough ideas in science and technology, large-scale social projects are transforming the present-day image of Russia and enhancing its authority in the international arena," the head of state said.