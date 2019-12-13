Alexander Lukashenko suggests revision of projects with Venezuela

Belarus is ready to work more actively with Venezuela. This country has been and remains an important partner for us in Latin America. Minsk has recently been intensifying work on the development of economic ties on different continents.

Today Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Vice President of Venezuela Ricardo Menendez. In a relatively short historical period, the countries have laid a solid political foundation for interaction. Now a big reset of relations is overdue in the economic sphere. Everything that has been outlined since the time of Chavez is in demand.

"I am pleased to meet with you. We have known each other for a long time, you know Belarus well," said the Belarusian leader at the beginning of the meeting. - We started from the scratch during the life of our common friend Hugo Chavez. We have done a lot, but it's not our fault – of Belarus and Venezuela - that there was a certain pause in our relations. They were, these relations, but not so intense."

The head of state noted that, fortunately, we managed not to lose the directions that were defined earlier and now they need to be given a new impetus.