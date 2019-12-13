3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko arrives on state visit to Mongolia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Mongolia on a state visit. The plane of the head of state landed at the international airport “Chinggis Khan”, BelTA informs.
The visit will last until June 4. Earlier, a representative Belarusian delegation consisting of government members, heads of enterprises, organizations and business circles has already arrived in the capital of Mongolia and started negotiations with their Mongolian counterparts.
The official talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will be held in Ulaanbaatar in both narrow and extended formats. The leaders will discuss promising areas of cooperation to maximize the potential of the Belarusian-Mongolian relations. First of all, the discussion will focus on opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and economy, supplies of demanded food and industrial products of domestic enterprises to the Mongolian market, as well as joint work in the agro-industrial complex.
The parties are expected to sign a number of documents that will strengthen the foundation of bilateral cooperation. Alexander Lukashenko will also familiarize himself with the history, original traditions and customs of the people of Mongolia.
The Mongolian-Belarusian business forum will be held in Ulaanbaatar in parallel with the state visit, during which representatives of business circles from both sides will be able to familiarize themselves with each other's opportunities in more detail.
