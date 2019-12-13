PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko attends informal meeting of CIS leaders

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in an informal meeting of CIS leaders, BELTA reports.

The Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna was chosen as the venue for the event. Now it is the state complex "Palace of Congresses". The restored and reconstructed palace is currently used for high-level events and state receptions. But it is also used for excursions for all comers.

In St. Petersburg that day, the Belarusian head of state held a bilateral meeting with President Ilkham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and also received a report from Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy.

As BELTA previously reported, the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union was held in St. Petersburg the previous day, which was also attended by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Following the summit, the leaders of the EAEU countries adopted a declaration on the further development of the Eurasian Economic Union until 2030 and for the period until 2045. An instruction was given to develop measures to implement the declaration.

