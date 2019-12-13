A. Lukashenko receives credentials from ambassadors of foreign states

Belarus is determined to uphold its sovereignty and national interests. And it will not accept any pressure from the outside. Our country has been and remains committed to constructive cooperation with any partners, he said. And it is important to build the dialogue in the international arena on the principles of equality! This position was voiced by the Belarusian leader to all the new heads of the diplomatic missions in our country, including the ambassadors of Iraq, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and Sierra Leone. Russia's interests in Belarus will now be represented by the new ambassador Evgeny Lukyanov. Minsk and Moscow have had a long-standing and strategic relationship. But the potential is not exhausted, said the President.