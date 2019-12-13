3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
A. Lukashenko receives credentials from ambassadors of foreign states
Only the Belarusian people have the right to decide what kind of future Belarus should have. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement as he accepted credentials from ambassadors of foreign states.
Belarus stands for equal dialogue with all countries
Belarus is determined to uphold its sovereignty and national interests. And it will not accept any pressure from the outside. Our country has been and remains committed to constructive cooperation with any partners, he said. And it is important to build the dialogue in the international arena on the principles of equality! This position was voiced by the Belarusian leader to all the new heads of the diplomatic missions in our country, including the ambassadors of Iraq, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and Sierra Leone. Russia's interests in Belarus will now be represented by the new ambassador Evgeny Lukyanov. Minsk and Moscow have had a long-standing and strategic relationship. But the potential is not exhausted, said the President.
The ceremony of presenting credentials proved that Belarus has friends on all the continents. And every head of diplomatic mission will come up with new ideas to develop cooperation.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All