Alexander Lukashenko urge protesters in Kazakhstan to negotiate with authorities

Of course, Alexander Lukashenko touched upon the most pressing topic of recent days. The whole world is watching the events in Kazakhstan, and today the head of the Belarusian state urged the protesters to negotiate with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The head of the Belarusian state expressed his confidence that it is possible and necessary to negotiate with the leader of Kazakhstan as long as the events have not gone too far.



Alexander Lukashenko also talked about his overnight talks on the situation in Kazakhstan and his decision to introduce peacekeeping forces into that country. At the meeting were the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan. First of all, they were worried about the situation in Almaty: at that time the airport was taken over. It had to be taken under control as a site for peacekeepers. An alternative option, a military airfield 40 kilometers from Almaty, was also considered.



