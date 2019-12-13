3.39 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko casts his vote at presidential election
Alexander Lukashenko also cast his voice this morning at precinct number 1. Voter activity has been observed here since early morning. This precinct in the Central District of the Belarusian capital began its work at 8 am. The atmosphere is festive.
The President talked to officials, welcomed observers and members of the commission. And then he filled out a ballot in the voting booth.
About a hundred journalists are accredited for the event. Many people wanted to personally communicate with Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader answered the questions. One of them concerned the safety of citizens in the elections.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
A little earlier Dmitry Lukashenko and his wife also voted for their candidate. The authorities try to make this important day of the main vote memorable to all voters. This principle of the elections as a holiday is always followed in Belarus . There will also be a concert program.
