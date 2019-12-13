PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

A. Lukashenko holds talks with President of Azerbaijan

Alexander Lukashenko suggested to deepen cooperation in the oil industry at the talks with the President of Azerbaijan.

The leaders discussed the supply of food, possible projects in education and industry. They paid special attention to supplies of hydrocarbon raw materials. Politics and economics converge inthis sphere.

The trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan approached half a billion dollars. The countries managed to maintain positive dynamics, despite the pandemic.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All