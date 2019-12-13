3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
A. Lukashenko holds talks with President of Azerbaijan
Alexander Lukashenko suggested to deepen cooperation in the oil industry at the talks with the President of Azerbaijan.
The leaders discussed the supply of food, possible projects in education and industry. They paid special attention to supplies of hydrocarbon raw materials. Politics and economics converge inthis sphere.
The trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan approached half a billion dollars. The countries managed to maintain positive dynamics, despite the pandemic.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All