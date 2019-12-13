3.41 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko says what qualities a leader of Belarus should have
President of Belarus, the Chairman of the VII Belarusian People's Congress, Alexander Lukashenko told at the meeting of the VII All-Belarusian People's on April 24 what qualities a leader of Belarus should have, BelTA informs.
"I'll retire only when you tell me in some form: 'That's it.' And when there will be a man standing next to me, who will not betray, who will go to the barricades without fear. Who will not reckon with anything, even with his own life," the head of state said.
