3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko speaks about details of negotiations with Vladimir Putin
Cooperation in the economy, interaction in politics and close military relations with Russia were discussed with the government at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, following the negotiations in Sochi. Alexander Lukashenko stated that all issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation had been revised and discussed.
In addition to interaction in the format of the Union State, the leaders in Sochi discussed issues of economic cooperation, defense, and the implementation of joint projects. It was about joint confrontation to a variety of challenges, including external ones. At the same time, providing Belarus with a Russian loan was not discussed, the same applies to transfer of power.
