PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

President of Belarus has arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit. In Baku, the head of state will hold official talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The meeting of the two leaders will be held in the format of "one-on-one" and in an expanded format with the participation of members of the delegations. The Presidents will consider the relevant issues of bilateral relations with a focus on expanding trade and economic ties in various sectors and developing cooperation in industry and agriculture.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All