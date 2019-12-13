Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

President of Belarus has arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit. In Baku, the head of state will hold official talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The meeting of the two leaders will be held in the format of "one-on-one" and in an expanded format with the participation of members of the delegations. The Presidents will consider the relevant issues of bilateral relations with a focus on expanding trade and economic ties in various sectors and developing cooperation in industry and agriculture.