Alexander Lukashenko to pay state visit to People's Republic of China from February 28 to March 2

Belarus will continue its enduring course towards building relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China. In September 2022, at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the leaders of Belarus and China adopted a joint declaration to bring their relations to a new level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.

The analysis of the achieved results and the utmost practical implementation of the new level relationship potential will be a subject for consideration of the heads of state. Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping will hold talks in a narrow and extended format. The talks will focus on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of joint large-scale projects, political interaction, as well as the response to the most acute challenges in the current international situation. A large package of documents on the development of relations in key spheres is expected to be signed following the talks. In Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with top officials of the People's Republic of China and top managers of the leading Chinese corporations.