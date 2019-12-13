3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko to pay state visit to People's Republic of China from February 28 to March 2
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China from 28 February to 2 March.
Belarus will continue its enduring course towards building relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China. In September 2022, at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the leaders of Belarus and China adopted a joint declaration to bring their relations to a new level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.
The analysis of the achieved results and the utmost practical implementation of the new level relationship potential will be a subject for consideration of the heads of state. Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping will hold talks in a narrow and extended format. The talks will focus on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of joint large-scale projects, political interaction, as well as the response to the most acute challenges in the current international situation. A large package of documents on the development of relations in key spheres is expected to be signed following the talks. In Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with top officials of the People's Republic of China and top managers of the leading Chinese corporations.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All