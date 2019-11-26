Alexander Lukashenko thanks Austrian leaders for reception of Belarusian delegation in Vienna

Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Austrian leaders for the reception of the Belarusian delegation in Vienna. The Head of State has sent letters of thanks to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, Chairman of the Austrian People's Party, Sebastian Kurz, and President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Belarusian delegation during an official visit to Austria. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit would allow the countries to reach a qualitatively new level of interaction, primarily in the trade and economic sphere.



"I highly appreciate the atmosphere of openness and mutual respect in which the negotiations took place in Vienna. The discussion of a wide range of topics confirmed the existence of a significant potential for the development of Belarusian-Austrian relations in various industries and the interest of the parties in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation," reads the letter to Alexander Van der Belen.



Alexander Lukashenko also expressed his gratitude to Sebastian Kurz for the informative conversation that took place in a traditionally warm and friendly atmosphere. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on the relevant international issues.



"We have common views on numerous challenges facing both our countries and Europe as a whole, and the ways to address them, as well as our deep mutual interest in the development of Belarusian-Austrian cooperation, including in the economic sector. I hope for the continuation of our friendly dialogue and I will always be happy to welcome you on the Belarusian land," the President stressed.



The head of state also expects the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and in this connection, he supported the initiative expressed by Wolfgang Sobotka to establish a parliamentary group on relations with the National Assembly of Belarus in the Austrian parliament.



