Alexander Lukashenko advocates expansion of CIS zone of influence

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko supports the expansion of the CIS zone of influence and unity in the membership of CIS partners in larger organizations. He said this at the CIS summit in Bishkek, BelTA informs.

Speaking about the expansion of the CIS zone of influence, Alexander Lukashenko said: "Already now representatives of various international organizations participate in many meetings of the Commonwealth bodies, and today's adoption of documents on the status of an observer to the CIS and a partner of the Commonwealth will create the basis for legal regulation of such relations."

"Belarus has always been a supporter of pairing the activities of international integration associations with consonant goals and objectives. The basic condition is that we should support each other and not create obstacles. I believe that the Commonwealth member states may be interested in the already existing developments in our other formats, for example, in such important topics as electronic commerce, widespread introduction of digital technologies, access to public procurement, reduction of roaming telephone tariffs and many other areas," Alexander Lukashenko said.