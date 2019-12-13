PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko declares Belarus' intentions to develop cooperation with Mongolia in wide range of areas

Belarus intends to develop cooperation with Mongolia in a wide range of areas. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko after the official talks in Ulan Bator, BelTA informs.

“Today we have identified strategic areas of bilateral cooperation. And not only strategic ones. We discussed specific economic and cooperation projects. I told you yesterday and today that we would like to have at least three concrete projects for development. However, the documents we have signed today show that these are much more than three projects,” said the Belarusian leader. - Each of them meets the goals and objectives of such national programs of Mongolia as Vision-2050, Food Revolution, Billion Trees and others.

The parties agreed to supply Belarusian machinery for the mining industry, agricultural machinery and equipment, emergency response vehicles. They also discussed the possibility of training Mongolian citizens to work with this equipment, as well as increasing the number of Mongolian students in Belarus.

The President of Belarus also spoke in favor of setting up joint assembly plants in Mongolia, including tractors, cars, elevators, dump trucks. And at these enterprises to already teach Mongolian youth.

