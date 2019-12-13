Alexander Lukashenko says Belarus interested in intensifying cooperation with Tunisia

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tunisia Kais Saied and the inhabitants of this country on the national holiday - Independence Day, BelTA informs.

"Your friendly country has traveled a long road of positive changes, achieved significant successes in socio-economic development and ensuring the growth of welfare of its citizens. Belarus is interested in intensifying political, trade and economic cooperation with Tunisia on the principles of trust, equality and mutual benefit," the message of greetings reads.