Rogozhnik authorized with powers of Deputy Prime Minister for Belarus' activities within Union State and relations with Russia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik has been appointed Plenipotentiary Representative of Belarus to the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Special Representative of Belarus for integration cooperation within the Union State, EAEU, CIS and CSTO on a part-time basis. The relevant decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on July 8, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In accordance with the decree, Alexander Rogozhnik is authorized with powers of Deputy Prime Minister for Belarus' activities within Union State and relations with Russia. He will coordinate the activities of the republican bodies of state administration and other organizations subordinate to the Government, as well as representatives of Belarus in the bodies of the Union State.