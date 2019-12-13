3.43 RUB
Aleinik: Belarus seeks to be active in all dimensions of SCO
Belarus is planning to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as early as this July. Our delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs has been invited to Astana to participate in the SCO Ministerial Council meeting.
In his speech at the meeting of the ministers today, Sergei Aleinik assured that Belarus is ready to offer its industrial, scientific, transit potential, accumulated experience of peacekeeping and multilateral diplomacy to its partners by joining the "Shanghai family".
Mr. Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
Belarus has consistently passed all the stages of becoming a member of the SCO: first in the status of a dialog partner, then in the status of an observer and, finally, is finalizing the procedure of formalizing full membership. We strive to be active in all dimensions of the organization's work: political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian.
Among the priorities of Belarus in the SCO is to build up effective cooperation to strengthen regional security, in particular, the formation of a regional anti-terrorist structure. We are planning to hold the next international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk in late October or early November.
Belarus is also ready to join the programs for the development of economic cooperation, the work of the business forum, the formats of meetings of the ministers of industry, energy, and the alliance of special economic zones.
