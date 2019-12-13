Aleinik: Non-Aligned Movement should be at center of multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges

The Non-Aligned Movement should stand at the center of multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik at the summit in Uganda.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister assured that Minsk is ready to develop bilateral and multilateral long-term economic projects for mutual benefit. Sergei Aleinik also held meetings with his Egyptian counterpart and Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. In particular, the talks were aimed at intensifying trade and economic cooperation.