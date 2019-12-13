3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Aleinik: Non-Aligned Movement should be at center of multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges
The Non-Aligned Movement should stand at the center of multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik at the summit in Uganda.
The Belarusian Foreign Minister assured that Minsk is ready to develop bilateral and multilateral long-term economic projects for mutual benefit. Sergei Aleinik also held meetings with his Egyptian counterpart and Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. In particular, the talks were aimed at intensifying trade and economic cooperation.
Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Minister held a number of meetings with representatives of Algeria, India, the Philippines, DPRK, and Uganda.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All