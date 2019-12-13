Aleinik and the Chinese ambassador discuss implementation of top level agreements

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

"They discussed the relevant issues of Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. Special attention was paid to implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the heads of state of Belarus and China. Mutual aspiration for further expansion and strengthening of bilateral cooperation was confirmed," the Foreign Ministry informed.