Aleinik: Relations between Belarus and Hungary continue to develop systematically and progressively

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary is on a working visit to Minsk. Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, together with his colleague Peter Szijjarto as co-chairmen, held a meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Hungarian commission on economic cooperation. According to Sergei Aleinik, our relations continue to develop systematically and progressively. Despite the difficult regional situation and the sanctions policy of the West, Belarus and Hungary reaffirm their readiness to conduct business based on immutability, decency and responsibility to their partner.

“Undoubtedly, the constructive communication at the political level also gives a positive signal to cooperation between business circles. There were many such signals last year. The most important event during this period, which undoubtedly strengthened all the agreements reached at the last meeting of the Commission and promoted a rich bilateral agenda, was the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, with the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in October 2023. We were convinced of the existence of common economic interests and significant unrealized potential of bilateral cooperation.”