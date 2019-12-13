Aleinik to take part in 78th session of UN General Assembly in New York

The Belarusian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik will take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19-24. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 78th session of the UNGA will be held in the context of the ongoing crisis of multilateralism and aggravation of contradictions between member states.

The main efforts of the Belarusian delegation are planned to focus on the tasks of promoting a consolidating and constructive agenda, emphasizing the peaceful nature of our national priorities, countering initiatives aimed at undermining the national interests of our country.

"Attention will be paid to unilateral coercive measures, in particular, their negative impact on the sustainable development of individual countries, entire regions, the world economy and trade, their contradiction to international law," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Belarusian delegation will also use the UN tribune to promote the issues of strengthening food security.

At the 78th session, the Belarusian side plans to promote the priority areas of its current presidency in the CSTO under the slogan "Through solidarity and cooperation to peace and security," as well as to increase the recognition of the organization in the UN.