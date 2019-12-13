PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Aleinik holds talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Minsk and Ankara continue to build a multi-level system of cooperation. Foreign Minister of Belarus met with his Turkish counterpart. The focus is on trade and economic relations, activation of mechanisms in logistics, agriculture and transport. According to the parties, the trade turnover between the two countries will reach new heights and exceed $1.5 billion at the end of this year.

They also discussed international and regional security. Here the views of the two countries are identical: any conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means.

