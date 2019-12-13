Aleinik holds meetings with counterparts from Algeria, Uganda, the Philippines and DPRK in Kampala

Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik held several bilateral meetings on the margins of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Diaspora Abroad of Algeria Ahmed Attaf centered on cooperation in agriculture, supplies of Belarusian machinery, cooperation projects and development of the legal framework.

Sergei Aleinik expressed gratitude to his colleague for the positive solution to the important issue of certification of Belarusian dairy products for supplies to the Algerian market. His colleague, in turn, emphasized the consistently high quality of Belarusian products, as well as the wide popularity and positive image of Belarusian machinery among Algerian agrarians.

"The parties discussed the prospects of launching a joint commission for trade and economic cooperation and a schedule of contacts at various levels. They also touched upon Algeria's interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union and the prospects of pairing the Eurasian and African free trade zones. In political terms, the ministers noted almost complete coincidence of approaches on most topical issues," - said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.