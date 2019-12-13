Aleinik tells about reasons for introduction of monitoring on border with Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik told about the reasons for the introduction of monitoring on the land border with Russia, BelTA informs.



"It does not really mean control. It is rather a monitoring of the situation on the border, which is associated primarily with the upcoming entry into force of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on a common visa policy and mutual recognition of visas," said the minister.



He noted that the monitoring is carried out in close cooperation of the frontier departments of Belarus and Russia. "As far as I know, in principle the situation on the Belarusian-Russian border is quite calm and I am sure it will remain that way forever," added the head of the Foreign Ministry.

