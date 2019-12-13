EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Aleinik participates in meetings of CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs

Bishkek today will host a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. It will be attended by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. Sergei Aleinik has already met with his Kyrgyz counterpart: they discussed the intensification of trade and economic cooperation. Considerable attention was also paid to the interaction of the two countries in international organizations.

The main events in Bishkek tomorrow. The participants of the CIS Foreign Affairs Council will discuss cooperation within the Commonwealth and the implementation of joint programs. The ministers will consider draft documents to be subsequently submitted to the CIS Council of Heads of State for consideration.

