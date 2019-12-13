Aleinik tells how Belarus assesses China's Global Development Initiative

In the conditions of global turbulence, China demonstrates exemplary leadership. Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said this at a high-level meeting on the results of cooperation within the framework of the Global Development Initiative on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, BELTA reports.

"In the current global turbulence that threatens to overshadow the 2030 Agenda, China is demonstrating exemplary global leadership by supporting countries in need to help them realize the Agenda in full and on time. This is the great vision of a great power. This is how we in Belarus assess China's Global Development Initiative, launched by President Xi Jinping two years ago. It is no exaggeration to say that China has repeatedly surprised the world with its successes," emphasized Sergei Aleinik.

According to the minister, the world was able to achieve the Millennium Development Goals by 2015 largely due to China's success in lifting 800 million people out of poverty over the past decade. Similarly, it was thanks to the campaign launched by the Chinese leadership in 2013 that the country completely eliminated absolute poverty in just 8 years by 2021.