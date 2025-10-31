Ambrazevich at UNESCO: International Relations Need Common Ethical Standards

Accepting a multipolar reality, recognizing diversity, and creating indivisible security are the challenges facing the global community today. This was stated by the head of the Belarusian delegation, Yuri Ambrazevich, speaking at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

Yuri Ambrazevich, Ambassador of Belarus to the Holy See (Vatican), Permanent Representative of Belarus to the FAO and UNESCO:

"What can UNESCO do to ensure that the emerging world is a world without wars, a world of equal rights for peoples, and a revitalized international law? As one answer to this question, Belarus views the initiative of the President of the Republic of Belarus, put forward at the 2005 UN summit, to recognize the diversity of paths to progressive development as a value of human civilization. Strengthening the ethical foundations of international relations in this way would pave the way for solutions to many problems. Modern global challenges require a coordinated response from all nations. Such efforts will be ineffective if they are carried out based on different understandings of justice, goodness, rights, duties, and responsibility for the common good. Therefore, international relations require common ethical standards."