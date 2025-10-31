Belarus calls for the acceptance of a multipolar world and the indivisibility of security, and a move away from the ideology of consumerism.

On November 1, Yuri Ambrazevich, Permanent Delegate of Belarus to UNESCO, addressed the organization's General Conference in Samarkand.

UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand

Work continues at the congress center. November 1, the third day of the UNESCO General Conference, will focus on general political issues. Today's session is called "Political Debate." Each country has no more than six minutes to present its position. Belarus, and this is crucial, opposes the politicization of UNESCO. Modern global challenges require joint efforts. Belarus advocates for the preservation of historical truth, especially on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Belarus's contribution cannot be ignored, nor can the genocide of our people be ignored.

Competition for natural resources, markets, and people is growing. And this is how Belarus sees a solution.

"Belarus considers the initiative put forward by the President of the Republic of Belarus at the 2005 UN summit to recognize the diversity of paths to progressive development as a value of human civilization. Strengthening the ethical foundations of international relations in this way would pave the way for solutions to many problems. Modern global challenges require a coordinated response from all nations," noted Yuri Ambrazevich, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the FAO and UNESCO. "Belarus opposes the politicization of UNESCO's work and the settling of scores from this platform. However, we have serious complaints against a number of Western countries for violating UNESCO standards regarding freedom of speech by discriminating against the work of Belarusian journalists, infringing on citizens' rights to freedom of movement, which violates their cultural and educational rights, and violating the regime of jointly protected natural sites. At the same time, we are open to discussing any disagreements bilaterally and on an equal basis."

The head of the Belarusian delegation, Yuri Ambrazevich, spoke about this at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

China highlighted the key themes in its speech: artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and the workforce-driven economy. More than 10 million people graduate from Chinese educational institutions each year, half of them in technical fields. Global governance and a fair and inclusive environment were also highlighted.

The representative of Jordan began his speech with the words, "May peace be upon us!" And here, the Gaza Strip is foremost in mind. More than 10,000 people have died, mostly women and children. A huge number of people lack access to healthcare and education. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Ancient monuments in Jerusalem are being damaged. All international norms and rules have been violated.