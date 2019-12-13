Ambrazevich at UN: The system of governance of Belarus allows to keep peace in the country and to develop

The system of governance of Belarus allows not only to withstand, but also to ensure the most important thing: to preserve peace in the country and to develop sustainably. This was emphasized by Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich during his speech at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Geneva.

The results of 2023 give us confidence in the correctness of our actions. In 2023, Belarusian GDP grew by 3.9%, which is many times higher than the EU average. As a result, the level of Belarus' fulfillment of national SDG indicators is about 80%. We are ready to share our national experience. In the middle of the year Belarus is holding the second National Forum on Sustainable Development and is waiting for all those interested on the Belarusian soil. Belarus is convinced that only interested cooperation, only joining efforts will allow us to ensure global peace and global sustainable development.