3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Anatoly Isachenko: Belarus ready to continue building dialogue on equal conditions with foreign partners
The existing state policy allowed Belarus to join the list of the world leaders in sustainable development. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic during an online meeting with a representative of the State Secretariat of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary. As Anatoly Isachenko noted, our country is ready to continue to build a dialogue as equals with our foreign partners. But the dialogue should be based on respect for the Belarusian people and their right to self-determination.
Following the results of last year, Belarus occupied the 18th place among 166 countries in the ranking of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All