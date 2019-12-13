Speaker of the House of Representatives: Collective West persists with attempts to undermine sovereignty and independence of Belarus

The collective West does not abandon attempts to undermine the sovereignty and independence of Belarus increasing the political pressure, sanctions and creating new hotbeds of tension. And the migration crisis on the border is one of such hotbeds. Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko noted this today at the session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.



The meeting was held online. Belarus does not rule out the possibility of provocations in the border area. Against this background, one can hear calls for new sanctions and restrictions. "But Belarus is a peaceful country," stressed the speaker. "And today it proves it in practice, providing all kinds of assistance to refugees. The partners are sure: the CSTO member states need a unified strategy for responding to the challenges of the time. Minsk calls on the countries of the military-political bloc to take specific steps. It is clear that there is no willingness to solve the migration crisis on the other side of the border.