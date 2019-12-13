3.40 RUB
Andreichenko: Belarusian-Tajik relations based on solid foundation of friendship and cooperation
The Belarusian-Tajik relations are based on a solid foundation of friendship and cooperation. This was stated by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko at a meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus Bakhtovar Safarzoda.
The speaker of the Belarusian parliament congratulated the diplomat on the appointment and expressed confidence in the active development of bilateral relations, noting that the leaders of both states are their core. It is important that constructive political relations are reflected in specific results of trade and economic cooperation, said Vladimir Andreichenko. In his turn, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus said about the exceptional importance of the parliamentary dimension in the interstate relations.
Bakhtovar Safarzoda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Belarus:
“Belarus is a friendly country for us, a strategic partner. Within the framework of parliamentary cooperation, we have almost all the same positions: within the CIS IPA, the CSTO PA, the UN and the SCO. The countries support each other's constructive proposals, which are of mutual interest.”
The diplomat expressed hope for further strengthening of the interparliamentary ties between Belarus and Tajikistan on the basis of political will and with the support of the leaders of both states.
