The international security forum is taking place in Moscow on November 10. As the Belarusian Foreign Minister stated in his address, the countries of the global majority are shaping a new multipolar world order, but Western countries are constantly testing our readiness to see it through. Today, the planet needs stability more than ever, Maxim Ryzhenkov noted. The forum's program includes approximately 20 business events and discussions. Around 100 speakers are scheduled to speak, including the foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as the secretaries general of the CSTO, SCO, and CIS. The main topics of discussion will be current issues of ensuring security in the Eurasian region amid the emergence of a multipolar world and global challenges.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We are seeing that there are no longer any properly functioning arms control mechanisms. Let me remind you that the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, the Open Skies Treaty, and the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty are all ineffective. They significantly reduce the level of mutual trust and open the door to further escalation, primarily by our foreign partners, meaning Western ones, and the fueling of the sentiments that are currently being actively fostered in both the European Union and the United States."

The forum is being held under the motto "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: Common Goal, Shared Responsibility" as part of Russia's CSTO Presidency. Belarus is also represented by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.