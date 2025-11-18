At OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Belarus advocates for new European security architecture

At the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Istanbul, Belarus advocated for the development of a new European security architecture. This was stated by Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on International Affairs.

Current issues of concern to the Euro-Atlantic region were discussed at the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

As the head of our delegation noted, the events were held in a relatively calm and constructive manner. Belarus actively participated in all meetings. Our delegation addressed the OSCE PA Standing Committee and all thematic sessions.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We declared the need to develop a new European security architecture, proposed merging the problems of Europe and Asia and developing a Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, which should ensure peace, stability, and security in Eurasia. We emphasized the inadmissibility of using economic pressure against sovereign states."

Sergei Rachkov noted that many at the session raised the topic of Ukraine. However, he noted that very few specific proposals were made.