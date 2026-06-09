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Belarus' Ambassador Outlines Main Objective of the First Belarusian-Chinese Forum of Regions
Belarus and China continue active preparations for the first Forum of Regions – discussions will be held online on June 10.
The regional executive committees, the Minsk City Executive Committee, and relevant organizations are in contact with the Belarusian Embassy in Beijing. The goal is to review the projects and documents being prepared for signing.
Alexander Chervyakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China:
"The key focus of the forum will be the projects we will be discussing today. After all, the main goal is the practical nature of such events, so that they give impetus to new economic contracts, treaties, agreements, and memoranda. Therefore, today it is very important to assess the status of our contract and agreement signing process, and, if necessary, we will discuss today those areas that need to be accelerated."
Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province, will host the forum. The Grodno Region is among the organizers. The Belarusian region has established sister city ties with the Chinese province.