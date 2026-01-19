Belarus and China Celebrate 34 Years of Diplomatic Relations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/60f748e7-d066-448a-9949-59c044336607/conversions/8ac64a15-c3cb-4bc5-bcb6-e24126092b01-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/60f748e7-d066-448a-9949-59c044336607/conversions/8ac64a15-c3cb-4bc5-bcb6-e24126092b01-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/60f748e7-d066-448a-9949-59c044336607/conversions/8ac64a15-c3cb-4bc5-bcb6-e24126092b01-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/60f748e7-d066-448a-9949-59c044336607/conversions/8ac64a15-c3cb-4bc5-bcb6-e24126092b01-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

January 20 marks the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China.

Over these years, the countries have become not just strategic partners but also true friends, ready to help at any time. We are actively strengthening cooperation across all areas of interregional, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

Bilateral trade has exceeded $8 billion for two years in a row, with China consistently ranking second among Belarus's trading partners.