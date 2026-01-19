3.72 BYN
Belarus and China Celebrate 34 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
January 20 marks the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China.
Over these years, the countries have become not just strategic partners but also true friends, ready to help at any time. We are actively strengthening cooperation across all areas of interregional, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.
Bilateral trade has exceeded $8 billion for two years in a row, with China consistently ranking second among Belarus's trading partners.
To learn about the development of Belarusian-Chinese relations, what has been achieved, and what is planned, watch the "Economic Environment" program on January 21st, broadcast in the evening on Belarus 1.