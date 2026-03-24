Belarus and DPRK Plan to Sign Treaty of Friendship during Lukashenko's Visit to Pyongyang

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Belarus and the DPRK plan to sign a friendship and cooperation treaty during the official visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This was announced by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, BelTA reports.

"The greatest interest in the DPRK is strengthening truly friendly, partner-like relations. Our friends are here, and they are waiting for us. Just as we are waiting for them in Belarus. The time has come to intensify development of our relations. There are a whole range of areas of interest to both the Belarusian and Korean sides. These are all reflected in the relevant friendship treaty, which the leaders of our countries will sign. And based on this treaty, we will develop contacts between the corresponding ministries and agencies," Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

According to him, the visit plans to sign approximately 10 different agreements that will strengthen the legal framework for bilateral cooperation. "This includes a fundamental Treaty of Friendship and nine sectoral agreements covering cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of our countries, the Academy of Sciences, and local research institutions in agricultural development, as well as cooperation between information ministries. It's quite a comprehensive legal framework," the minister explained.

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that trade between the countries is still modest, but there are a number of interesting items that could be supplied. "That includes pharmaceuticals and food products. Various cosmetics from North Korea are of the highest quality and very affordable. There are many other areas as well," he added.