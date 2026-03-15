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Belarus and Georgia to Hold Intergovernmental Commission Meeting on March 17
On March 17, a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Belarus and Georgia will be held in Tbilisi. This is the resumption of dialogue between businesses and government agencies after six years.
This marks the two states' commitment to discussing contentious issues and seeking mutually beneficial solutions. A Belarusian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, has arrived in Georgia.
Before the meeting of the commission, it is scheduled to meet with the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. The range of topics covered is quite broad.
Nikolai Rogashchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Georgia:
"In order to receive good revenues, exports, etc., we need to promote our mechanical engineering industry here. This includes not only tractors, but also our passenger vehicles (buses, electric buses), and elevator equipment. We see that many buildings are Soviet-era, and these are ideal for our elevators. When we met with Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, he outlined the figure they need to meet. They already realized that the elevators need to be replaced; the deadline has passed (we've already completed this program; the elevators have been in service for 25 years). Georgia has been independent for almost 36 years, and they've come to the conclusion that the elevators will need to be replaced, and 8,400 elevators will need to be replaced in two years. Of course, there's business, a market, and competition here, but I think we're even ready to compete with well-known Turkish brands in elevators and everything else. Therefore, I think that when Georgia allocates a budget, We'll try to participate."
And on March 16, a sales center for Belarusian equipment, including tractors, combines, and various attachments, opened in Tbilisi, which will be also dealing with repair and maintenance of the machines.