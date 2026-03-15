Belarus and Georgia to Hold Intergovernmental Commission Meeting on March 17

"In order to receive good revenues, exports, etc., we need to promote our mechanical engineering industry here. This includes not only tractors, but also our passenger vehicles (buses, electric buses), and elevator equipment. We see that many buildings are Soviet-era, and these are ideal for our elevators. When we met with Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, he outlined the figure they need to meet. They already realized that the elevators need to be replaced; the deadline has passed (we've already completed this program; the elevators have been in service for 25 years). Georgia has been independent for almost 36 years, and they've come to the conclusion that the elevators will need to be replaced, and 8,400 elevators will need to be replaced in two years. Of course, there's business, a market, and competition here, but I think we're even ready to compete with well-known Turkish brands in elevators and everything else. Therefore, I think that when Georgia allocates a budget, We'll try to participate."