The Foreign Minister of Belarus and the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry have agreed to translate their political dialogue into concrete economic projects. Specifically, an agreement was reached to launch an active joint campaign in 2027 aimed at bringing the business communities of the two nations closer together.

Maxim Ryzhenkov is currently on a visit to India. In his capacity as co-chair of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, he also took part in its 12th session. A wide range of issues was discussed, including plans to deepen industrial cooperation and collaboration across various sectors.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to expedite the finalization of a roadmap for developing key areas of bilateral cooperation for the 2027–2031 period.

The economic agenda continued with the concluding session of the Belarusian-Indian Business Forum. Ryzhenkov met with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry, the country’s leading business association.

In addition, Ryzhenkov gave an interview to the television channel News18, one of India’s premier news broadcasters.