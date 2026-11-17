Belarus and India are preparing more than ten cooperation agreements and discussing the launch of direct flights. This was the focus of a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maksim Ryzhenkov, and the Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh, as reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks in New Delhi, the two sides reviewed the state of the Belarusian-Indian dialogue—which has seen a notable increase in activity over recent months—and coordinated the schedule for upcoming high-level and top-level visits.

"The Minister of State highly commended Maksim Ryzhenkov’s personal contribution to advancing bilateral cooperation. The two officials discussed in detail the preparations for signing more than ten intergovernmental, interregional, and interdepartmental documents, including a roadmap for cooperation," the Foreign Ministry’s press service stated.

The meeting highlighted the complementary nature of the two nations' economies. In this context, Maksim Ryzhenkov reaffirmed Belarus’s interest in the prompt signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India.

The diplomats also addressed military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the supply of potash fertilizers to the Indian market, identifying scientific and technical collaboration as a particularly promising area for joint work.

Special attention was given to fostering interpersonal contacts. Building on the agreement to introduce an electronic visa system for Indian citizens traveling to Belarus, the diplomats agreed to step up efforts toward the early launch of direct flights between Minsk and Mumbai, as well as between Minsk and Goa. They also discussed the potential for expanding student exchanges and the mutual recognition of educational credentials.

Furthermore, the prospects for interregional cooperation were examined; several memoranda between Indian states and Belarusian regions are now ready for signing.