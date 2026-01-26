Belarus and Japan Discuss Interregional Cooperation and Development of Interparliamentary Ties

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/497fcb52-887c-47de-8614-49a5e9f73401/conversions/e3cffbb8-c545-4e71-bd5d-68611d1f7de9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/497fcb52-887c-47de-8614-49a5e9f73401/conversions/e3cffbb8-c545-4e71-bd5d-68611d1f7de9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/497fcb52-887c-47de-8614-49a5e9f73401/conversions/e3cffbb8-c545-4e71-bd5d-68611d1f7de9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/497fcb52-887c-47de-8614-49a5e9f73401/conversions/e3cffbb8-c545-4e71-bd5d-68611d1f7de9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Japan plan to develop interparliamentary and interregional cooperation. This statement was made by Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus following a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Belarus.

Special attention was paid to the social and humanitarian sphere. Belarus is grateful to Japan for its support in mitigating the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster. During this difficult time, the eastern state provided approximately $40 million in aid.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Since 2004, the Japanese government established the Grass Roots program, which was consistently implemented and aimed at strengthening the technological base of Belarusian healthcare institutions. This program was revived in 2025, and three specific projects have already been implemented: the supply of high-tech medical equipment to the Senno Central District Hospital and the Gomel Oncology Center. Just on January 16, documents were signed for the supply of equipment to the Stolin Central District Hospital."