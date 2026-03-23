Belarus and Japan discuss resuming cooperation in addressing consequences of NPP accidents

At the initiative of the Japanese side, the possibility of resuming cooperation between Belarus and Japan in addressing the consequences of nuclear power plant accidents was discussed in Minsk.

In particular, the parties expressed a desire to continue cooperation within the framework of the relevant joint committee. This was discussed at a meeting between the head of the international cooperation department of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Belarus.

Dmitry Tkachuk, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations:

"Following the Fukushima accident, cooperation was also quite active. First, the Republic of Belarus provided humanitarian aid to Japan in response to the significant consequences of that accident. Second, we satisfied Japan's request to study Belarus's experience in dealing with the consequences of the Chernobyl accident. During that period, more than 50 delegations visited Belarus. More than 400 experts studied our experience. We openly and freely shared our methods, recommendations, and scientific research results."