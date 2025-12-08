Belarus and Kenya Sign Memorandum to Boost Interparliamentary Cooperation

Belarus’s strategic and political course is directed toward extensive collaboration with the African continent. The recent large-scale diplomatic mission of the President to countries of the Global South stands as a testament to this commitment. Africa represents a vast market, rich with opportunities that Belarus is eager to share.

The dialogue on partnership remains vibrant and ongoing. Today, Minsk welcomed an official visit from the Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament. Our nations share deep-rooted friendly ties, and promising prospects for comprehensive development of their interaction are on the horizon. A new impetus has been given by the opening of direct air links between Minsk and Nairobi.

Friendship and brotherhood serve as guiding principles for long-term, mutual prosperity — a philosophy that underpins Belarus-Kenya cooperation. The much-anticipated visit of Kenya’s parliamentary leader was initially scheduled for summer but was delayed due to regional political tensions and airspace closures. Nevertheless, today Minsk and Nairobi are aligning their clocks toward renewed cooperation.

For Belarus, Africa is akin to China was thirty years ago — a land of immense potential, ripe for fruitful collaboration. The parliamentary dialogue between our countries has never ceased, and with Belarus’s observer status at the Pan-African Parliament, our partnership is ascending to a new level. Today, in Minsk, a memorandum was signed to invigorate interparliamentary cooperation.

Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We understand that investment projects and trade-economic cooperation are key drivers of each nation’s development. Strong intergovernmental relations form the solid foundation for further progress. Our country is ready to offer Kenya advanced technologies in agriculture, industry, and more. Belarus is a leader in the supply of potash fertilizers."

Sergey Aleynik, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of Belarus:

"This is the first visit by the speaker of Kenya’s parliament to Belarus in the history of our bilateral relations. During this visit, we signed a memorandum on interparliamentary cooperation, outlining specific areas for our collaboration. Our role is to facilitate trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as promote social and humanitarian exchanges. Currently, we are working on over a dozen bilateral agreements with Kenya, and we have also agreed to accelerate work on these documents to enable their signing during upcoming high-level visits, which we very much hope will take place."

The program of the visit also includes meetings with leading Belarusian institutions, such as the Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology, the High Technologies Park (HTP), major agricultural enterprises, and the flagship Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ). Our Kenyan colleagues are particularly interested in Belarus’s expertise in agriculture and education. They also warmly thank Belarus for its support in overcoming the devastating floods of 2024.

Amazon Jefa Kingi, Speaker of the Kenyan Senate:

"I am deeply impressed by Belarus’s healthcare system, especially the fact that it is a state-run institution where citizens can receive free medical assistance. We take note of this unique experience. Today, we discussed agriculture, tourism, and the prospects of establishing direct air links between Minsk and Nairobi. An enormous scope for cooperation lies ahead. Our goal is to bring the peoples of Kenya and Belarus closer together."

Belarus and Kenya began actively shaping their strategic partnership two years ago. The Belarusian President announced intentions to expand contacts during the Dubai Climate Summit, and subsequently, the leaders of both nations met directly in Kenya.

President Lukashenko in Kenya:

President Alexander Lukashenko was invited by William Ruto for discussions on intensifying bilateral relations — a topic now being actively addressed by Minsk and Nairobi. Prior to this, Lukashenko visited Equatorial Guinea on a two-day official trip to another African nation.

Just last week, negotiations also took place in Algeria. Belarus views Africa comprehensively, especially considering that our primary concern — food security — is something we can help to resolve.

"According to my information, the United Nations foresees a future marked by widespread hunger, with Africa bearing the brunt of it. Ensuring food security for Africa is the number one priority. Without fertilizers and advanced technologies, this cannot be achieved. That’s why Belarus and Algeria are working together on this issue. We can collaborate effectively, as our friends wish. Africa is a gateway for global engagement — a pragmatic approach," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

"I conveyed this to my friend and brother, the President of Algeria. There are no secrets here; we are not opposed to third countries. We welcome your experts, ministers, and officials to visit Belarus. Our doors are open. See what we can do. If something suits your needs, if something interests you, we are ready to cooperate and work together."