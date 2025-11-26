Belarus and Myanmar Agree to Mutually Abolish Visas

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/639bdd93-cbe8-4c85-baf8-5117735d0fce/conversions/2eb25361-c316-4223-be7a-02259d8a50b7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/639bdd93-cbe8-4c85-baf8-5117735d0fce/conversions/2eb25361-c316-4223-be7a-02259d8a50b7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/639bdd93-cbe8-4c85-baf8-5117735d0fce/conversions/2eb25361-c316-4223-be7a-02259d8a50b7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/639bdd93-cbe8-4c85-baf8-5117735d0fce/conversions/2eb25361-c316-4223-be7a-02259d8a50b7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is expanding its visa-free travel options; soon, Belarusians will no longer need visas to enter Myanmar. The relevant decrees and documents will be approved as a basis for negotiations. Three draft intergovernmental agreements have been signed by the President.

The draft agreement on mutual visa abolition allows Belarusian citizens to enter, exit, and transit Myanmar visa-free. However, there is a condition: the visa-free travel period in this Asian country will be limited to no more than 30 days from the date of entry and up to 90 days within a calendar year.

Furthermore, the procedure for interaction between the customs authorities of the two countries has been established, and a draft international agreement on the elimination of double taxation has been approved.