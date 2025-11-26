3.71 BYN
Belarus and Myanmar Agree to Mutually Abolish Visas
Belarus is expanding its visa-free travel options; soon, Belarusians will no longer need visas to enter Myanmar. The relevant decrees and documents will be approved as a basis for negotiations. Three draft intergovernmental agreements have been signed by the President.
The draft agreement on mutual visa abolition allows Belarusian citizens to enter, exit, and transit Myanmar visa-free. However, there is a condition: the visa-free travel period in this Asian country will be limited to no more than 30 days from the date of entry and up to 90 days within a calendar year.
Furthermore, the procedure for interaction between the customs authorities of the two countries has been established, and a draft international agreement on the elimination of double taxation has been approved.
Meanwhile, that's not all: visa abolition is also planned for Thailand, the Philippines, and several other countries.