3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Belarus and Myanmar Sign Visa Waiver Agreement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and Myanmar have signed an agreement waiving visa requirements, BelTA reports.
The document was signed following talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
For Belarus, the agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, and for Myanmar, by Union Foreign Minister Than Swe.