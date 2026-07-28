Belarus and Tajikistan approve cooperation roadmap for 2027-2031

Belarus and Tajikistan signed a cooperation roadmap for 2027-2031. The ceremony took place during the 19th meeting of the Belarusian-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, BELTA reports.

The meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held on July 28 in Brest. Its co-chairman from the Belarusian side was Minister of Agriculture and Food Yuri Gorlov, and from the Tajik side, Minister of Agriculture Kurbon Hakimzoda. The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of trade, economic, investment, and interregional cooperation, industrial cooperation, and interaction in various economic and social sectors.

Following the meeting, an action plan for joint cooperation between Belarus and Tajikistan—a roadmap for 2027-2031—was signed. Yuri Gorlov and Kurbon Hakimzoda sealed the agreements with their signatures.

"The agenda was extensive. We discussed all issues, from trade and economic cooperation to cooperation in industrial processing, light industry, transport, and education," said Alexander Yakovchits, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus.

A large delegation from Tajikistan arrived in Belarus, including representatives of ministries and agencies, as well as business circles.

On the morning of July 28, a matchmaking session was held in Brest, where businessmen from both countries met. Belarusian companies signed contracts with partners worth approximately $26 million.